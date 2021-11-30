BTech Mechanical Engineering Students to Study 3D Printing, Drone Manufacturing too as AICTE Makes Course More Job-Oriented

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is working on revising mechanical engineering courses for all its affiliated colleges and institutes across India. The revised courses will be more technology-centric and feature 3D printing, drone manufacturing, and Information Technology (IT) as subjects for the mechanical engineering curriculum, reported The Print.

The idea behind this curriculum makeover is to make the course more job-oriented in the fast-changing demands of the industries. A source close to the development told the news agency that mechanical engineering background candidates have been facing difficulty in retaining jobs due to automation in the core segment. Many of them were opting to work in other branches like computer or electronics so, curriculum updates had become a necessity.

Further, the computer science and electronic and communications course will undergo regular curricular revision.

AICTE chairman Anil Sahasradbudhe confirmed the developments and said that the council was working on feedback received about the mechanical engineering curriculum being outdated and in need of an update. A committee comprising of professors from IITs, NITs technical university, and industry representatives was formed to submit a report in this regard. Once the committee’s report is finalised and approved, it will be made part of all the AICTE affiliated colleges and will come into effect from the next academic year.

The revision committee is being led by Prof B Ravi of IIT Bombay along with Prof PVM Rao from IIT Delhi, Dr Nagahanumaiah from CMTI Bangalore, Dr Bajirao Gawali from Walchandnagar College of Engineering, Sangli, Prof GK Ananthasuresh from IISc Bangalore, and Dr U Chandrasekhar from Wipro3D.

AICTE in its feedback also learned about a significant decline in the number of students opting for mechanical engineering courses. So the idea behind this proposed revision was also to make the course more attractive for students as well as the industry. The committee working on the revision ensured its feasibility for the majority of the engineering college and focused to make it more job-specific according to the industry demands.

