BTech Student at LPU Gets Rs 3 Crore Job Offer From Germany

Yasir Mohammad, a Btech student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) has created a new placement record by grabbing a job offer with Rs 3 crore package. The computer science engineering student, who hails from Kerala will be working for a world-renowned multinational German company, which has contributed significantly to the world during the pandemic, said the varsity.

While at LPU, he has always emerged as a bright student and completed his BTech in Computer Science with a CGPA of 8.6, the varsity added. “While I was at LPU, I got exposed to new age technology like AI, ML and also made friends from all across the world. This exposure and mentorship of the faculty has helped me to be prepared for a grand role and I am delighted, that I made, not my parents, but also the whole university and India proud by getting such a huge opportunity to work in Germany," said Mohammad.

It’s not only Yasir who has got such an offer but thousands of LPU students are also working at 1 crore and above packages in companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, Mercedes and other Fortune 500 companies across the globe, claims LPU. Recently, another BTech graduate, Harekrishna Mahto joined Google’s Bangalore office in 2022 receiving a commendable package of Rs 64 Lakh, which is also one of the highest packages received by any young graduate.

While another student, Arjun has been placed at a package of 63 lakhs straight from the campus. This is one of the highest packages received by any engineering fresher in the whole of India, the varsity said. Further, 431 students of LPU fresh 2021-22 batch are placed at a package of 10 lakhs and above.

Top companies that recruited one of the highest numbers from LPU include Cognizant which recruited over 670 LPU students, similarly, Capgemini and Wipro recruited more than 310 students each, MPhasis recruited over 210, and Accenture recruited more than 150 students. In recent years, more than 20,000 placements and internships have been offered to LPU students by top recruiters, the university added.

