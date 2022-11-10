BTech Students Clash Over Volleyball Match at NIT Srinagar, Leaves 5 Injured

A brawl between two groups at Jammu and Kashmir’s National Institute of Technology, Srinagar left five students injured. The scuffle broke out over a volleyball match on Tuesday night. At the request of the college administrators, police entered the campus. The police claimed that the fight between two student groups from different batches occurred late at night.

“A late-night scuffle happened in NIT Srinagar wherein two groups of students belonging to different batches clashed after the end of a volleyball match. Five students from both sides sustained minor injuries. Police on request of NIT authorities entered the campus and the situation is normal now," Srinagar Police said in a tweet over the incident.

This, however, is not the first such instance of fights breaking out on campuses over trivial issues. A suo-moto FIR was filed in September after a fight broke out between two groups of students outside their engineering college in Masuri on NH 9.

Around 20 students in two groups engaged in violence over “dominance" within the college, which seemed to be the cause of the conflict. Six of them sustained injuries, while six more were held for interrogation. Most of the students involved in the altercation were first and second-year BTech students, according to the police.

In the footage, numerous students can be seen running away as a Honda City is heading straight toward them at high speed. One of the students is hit by a car and is thrown into the air for a few feet before hitting the ground. In response to a social media video of the altercation, the police independently launched an investigation.

In another similar incident, a fight erupted between two groups on the Ramjas College campus in Delhi earlier this year when a few students sustained minor injuries. The students belonging to two different political outfits got involved in the altercation over sloganeering.

