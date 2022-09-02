Business Development, Marketing, Sales Top Emerging Skills in India: LinkedIn Survey

As more organisations embrace a hybrid way of work, skill sets for jobs are shifting, and new ones have emerged. In these transformative times, learning in-demand skills can ensure greater access to opportunities. To help people identify these skills and future-proof their careers, LinkedIn has launched the new upskilling data with ‘Skills Evolution 2022’ and ‘Future of Skills 2022’.

Based on member skills data of LinkedIn’s 92 million members in India, the skills evolution report features the top 10 rising skills that have experienced month-on-month exponential growth in 2021. Additionally, the future of skills 2022 data showcases the top rising skills across popular jobs and industries today, based on skills Indian professionals added to their profiles in 2021.

Top 10 skills in India in 2022

1. Business Development

2. Marketing

3. Sales & Marketing

4. Engineering

5. SQL

6. Sales

7. Java

8. Sales Management

9. Microsoft Azure

10. Spring Boot

Except for business development and SQL, 8 out of the top 10 rising skills are new since 2015.

Future of Skills 2022

Skills in some of India’s most fast-paced industries are evolving –

Education:

- In India, skills have changed an average of 33.5 per cent since 2015.

- 7 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

- Interestingly, most top rising skills for the industry remain tech-heavy.

Corporate Services:

- In India, Skills have changed an average of 41.6 per cent since 2015

- 9 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

Software and IT Services:

- In India, skills have changed an average of 29.9 per cent since 2015

- 6 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

Media and Communications:

- In India, Skills have changed an average of 26.1 per cent since 2015

- 6 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

Consumer Goods:

- In India, skills have changed an average of 34.4 per cent since 2015

- 9 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

Healthcare:

- In India, skills have changed an average of 30.2 per cent since 2015

- 5 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

Manufacturing:

- In India, skills have changed an average of 25.8 per cent since 2015.

- 6 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

Hardware and Networking:

- In India, skills have changed an average of 32.5 per cent since 2015 — slightly higher than the country average (29%).

- 8 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

Finance:

- In India, skills have changed an average of 28.4 per cent since 2015.

- 7 out of the top 10 rising skills in the industry are new compared to 2015.

More members are displaying skills and getting hired as new skills emerge. In 2021 alone, 286 million skills were added to member profiles. As many as 45 per cent of hirers on LinkedIn explicitly use skills data to fill their roles on LinkedIn, up 13 per cent year on year. Globally, skill sets for jobs have changed by around 25 per cent in the past five years and are expected to change by 41 per cent by 2025.

