BYJU’S Young Genius Season 2 Brings Incredible Stories Of Young Prodigies From Across The India To Inspire The Nation’s Youth

For more than a month now, Season 2 of BYJU’S Young Genius has kept viewers riveted to the screen as India’s young prodigies have showcased some of the most incredible talent we’ve ever come across. Not just viewers, even special guests at every episode have been left at a loss of words to describe the sheer talent that today’s young generation possesses that BYJU’S Young Genius season 2 has brought into national limelight.

The Beginnings -

While the first season of BYJU’S Young Genius received an overwhelmingly great response, the stakes had been raised much higher for season 2. As the jury panel comprising of stalwarts such as Hema Malini, Shankar Mahadevan, Pullela Gopichand, author Amish Tripathi, Amul CEO Dr R S Sodhi and Director of DRDO Anil Mishra went through the applications for the new season, one thing became crystal clear – India’s hidden talent pool is immensely wide and picking a shortlist amongst them is a task that only our jury could manage.

The Story So Far –

Season 2 began with a bang as host Anand Narsimhan brought on Tajamul Islam, a 14-year-old teenager from Tarkpora in Kashmir who battled societal norms and resistance from her father and became the World Kickboxing Champion twice over.

Next up, we were introduced to 14-year-old award-winning app developer and Olympiad Champion Harmanjot Singh, the proud recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2021 for creating the Raksha Women’s Safety App that was inspired by the thought of keeping his mother and other women safe.

With these two prodigies, the stage was set for many other geniuses to follow. We were introduced to 10-year-old Kalaripayattu artist Neelakandan Nair who left celebrity guest Vidyut Jammwal in awe with his skills. We also saw nine-year-old eco-warrior Prasiddhi Singh who was recognised for creating seven forests by planting 4400 plants by India Book of Records in 2020 and has won won the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in 2021 in the Social Service category.

Viewers also got a glimpse of 11-year-old Veer Kashyap, who made the board game Corona Yuga and has started his own company that sells board games, card games etc. We also saw 15-year-old Jui Keskar’s JTremor-3D device that she developed when her uncle started suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. Her innovation has won her the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam National Award for Innovation and Creativity in 2020 among many others and she has also been invited by the Parkinson’s Association to address the patients and doctors on the topic.

We also met 14-year-old Rahul Vellal, a trained Carnatic Music Prodigy who was barely two and a half when he could perfectly repeat all the songs played at home and subsequently won the ‘Global Child Prodigy Award 2020’ in the Music Category among many other awards. Alongside, we also met 15-year-old Siri Girish, who is known as the Youngest Person to compose a Carnatic Raga (musical scale) and a Krithi (a classical Carnatic song).

Special Mention -

Perhaps the most inspiring episode was witnessing two prodigies who suffered physical handicaps but did not let those come in their way of achieving merit and distinction. 13-year-old Simran Sharma lost sensation and still cannot feel below her waist after an accident. Nevertheless, she took up shooting and almost immediately won 1 Gold and 2 Silvers in the Zonal Para Shooting competition in 2021.

Similarly, 14-year-old Abdul Indori lost both his hands after an accident that happened due to an electric shock. Indori picked himself up and dived into the swimming pool, winning medals ever since including 3 gold medals at National Para Swimming Championship held in Bangalore in 2021 Under Disability Class. What is even more inspiring is the fact that both Simran and Abdul have their eyes on winning Olympic Golds for India in the future in their respective sport.

We are only halfway through the second season of BYJU’S Young Genius but the quality, efficiency and drive shown by the youngsters on the show has been beyond inspiring. Stay tuned as we bring you updates from the remaining half of #BYJUSYoungGenius2 and inspire you with stories of India’s young achievers all over again.

