CA Inter Topper Kinjal Ajmera Says Self-Discipline, Consistency Key to Cracking Professional Exam​

It takes years for many to crack Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam, but not for Kinjal Ajmera who has topped the CA Inter exam in her first attempt. All of 20, Kinjal managed to secure a rank in the top 10 in her CA foundation paper last year and has become the highest scorer in CA intermediate course this year by scoring 690 marks out of 800.

A native of Gujarat and born and brought up in Kolkata, Kinjal said her aim is to crack each leg of the CA exam in her first attempt and ranks are just the added bonus. Now, she will be appearing for the finals of the CA exam. She is also pursuing BCom from St Xavier College, Kolkata.

The topper said it was her determination and self-discipline that worked in her favour. “Covid-19 led college shutdown made us study online. My coaching classes had also shifted to digital mode. We attended many live online classes which gave a class-like atmosphere. In online preparation, it is easy to fall into a casual attitude. If one sticks to self-discipline, online classes are in fact an advantage."

Advertisement

Kinjal told News18.com that she did not keep any subject-specific targets but followed a monthly preparation plan where she planned to complete a certain portion of the syllabus and have time for revision too.

“I like being consistent. I managed CA preparation with college education too. Since my college was in the evening, I devoted 6-7 hours a day to CA preparation and increased the time for preparations as the exams approached," she said.

Becoming CA was her childhood dream, said Kinjal as her father too is a CA by profession and has his own firm. While her father had passed the tough exam, Kinjal has managed to top it. “Since childhood, I wanted to be like my father. I am just religiously following in his footsteps," she said.

Not just her father, but Kinjal also thanked her mother for support. “My mother is a homemaker and is a pillar of strength for the entire family. She ensured my daily routine is followed and I do not have to manage any household chores and focus only on my studies," she said. Kinjal is the only child of her parents.

Advertisement

Being a CA also gives her flexibility and freedom, said Kinjal. “It’s not a 9-5 job. This degree helps me become more independent as a person and learn on the job," she said. After becoming a CA, she wants to gain corporate experience and then either expand her father’s firm or build her own.

Advising her peers, she said, “CA is a professional course, and having a board-exam-like preparation strategy does not work here. We tend to study towards the last, however, it is an incorrect approach. To have a grasp on the vast syllabus, we have to start from day 1 and be consistent with our preparations."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.