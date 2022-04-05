Calculators Allowed in 12th Board Exams, Paper to Have Internal Choice: CISCE

Students appearing for the Class 12 or ISC term 2 exams conducted by Council for Indian School Certificate Exam (CISCE) will be allowed to use a scientific calculator during the exam. This is one of many relaxations announced by the council for its upcoming term 2 exams. The CISCE has already announced results for term 1 and term 2 exams will be held from April 26 onwards.

Even though calculators are allowed. Use of calculator with re-retrieval of information not permitted in the term 2 exams. The term 2 exams will be the first written exams for the class 12 students in about two years. The term 1 exams were based on the MCQ format. The current batch was promoted from class 11 to 12 without holding the final year exams. To ensure students do not face issues during the written exams, CISCE is likely to offer internal options during the exams as well.

In the latest notice, CISCE said that students need to answer “only answer the number of questions" as instructed, this means there will be more questions in the question paper and hence, students can expect choices within questions. Students have also been asked to number the questions correctly.

Students can use black, blue pens only in answer booklets. Use of pencil will be allowed but only for diagrams. Students will be marked based on handwriting and spelling. The answer booklets will carry a unique ID, index number, and subject name for convenience as well as authentication measures.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, students will be made to sit in the exam at a social distance. To enable staggered entry, students will have to reach the exam centre well in advance. The exam room will be closed five minutes before the start of the exam, as per institutions.

Students will also have to wear face masks or face covers while writing their exams. Carrying sanitizers will be allowed and no sharing of stationery will be permitted.

