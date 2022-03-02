Calcutta HC Orders CBI Probe in Appointment of Teachers in WB Govt/aided Schools

Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the appointment of teachers for classes nine and ten in state government/aided schools. The Court’s order follows from the discovery that some of those appointed were not either from the panel or the waiting list of candidates selected in 2016.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said that the petitioner has raised a pertinent question by submitting that the SSC conducted counselling and subsequently recommended names following the merit list but the selected candidates are not in the two lists. The judge said that he is of the prima facie view that unless corrupt practices have been committed by the responsible officers of the SSC such illegalities could not happen, Ordering a CBI enquiry, he directed the investigating agency to file a preliminary report before the court on March 28 when the matter will be heard again.

The court said that it is “extremely surprising" that some candidates have been appointed as assistant teachers when their names were not in the list either the panel or the waitlist. Justice Gangopadhyay said it is not that he does not have any confidence on the West Bengal police, but it is controlled by the state and in effect is chained by orders from different quarters. "I direct the Director, Central Bureau of Investigation to constitute a committee, headed by an officer not below the rank of a Joint Director, with officers not below the rank of DIG to initiate the enquiry. It is expected that no person connected with the matter will be left out of this enquiry," the court ordered on Monday.

Petitioner Nasrin Khatun, a candidate in West Bengal State Level Selection Test of 2016 alleged that names of those who were not in any of the lists were recommended and were given appointments, while her candidature was not considered though her name appeared in the waiting list. She came to know of such appointments four years later and petitioned the high court in 2021 alleging irregularities, her lawyer Firdous Shamim said. Holding that it has to be known who is the “mastermind in this dirty game," the judge said he believes that CBI will not leave any stone unturned while enquiring into the matter.

