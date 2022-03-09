Home » News » education-career » Calcutta HC to Hear PIL Against WB Govt's Decision to Ban Internet During Madhyamik Exams Tomorrow

Calcutta HC to Hear PIL Against WB Govt's Decision to Ban Internet During Madhyamik Exams Tomorrow

Calcutta HC to hear the case on March 10 (Representational Image)
Calcutta HC to hear the case on March 10 (Representational Image)

The petitioners claim that the reasons for suspending the internet cannot be sustained in law.

Education and Careers Desk| News18.com
Kolkata // Updated: March 09, 2022, 15:15 IST

The Calcutta High Court will hear a plea filed against the state government over its decision to ban internet services during madhyamik (class 10) board exams. The HC will be hearing the plea tomorrow. The state government is expected to file its response to the petition.

The West Bengal Board had earlier said that it decided to ban internet services in sensitive areas to curb cheating in board exams. These areas include Malda, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, and Coodhebhar.

The petitioners claim that the reasons for suspending the internet cannot be sustained in law. Supreme Court had in an earlier case (Nuradha Bhasin versus Union of India) had constitutionally protected medium of the internet under Article 19 which is the right to freedom of speech and expression.

The petition will be held by a bench of chief justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajasrshi Bharadwaj.

Even as the WBBSE had put a halt on internet services to curb cheating, a document was found floating on Whatsapp claiming to be a class 10 English board question paper. The board, however, denied that it was the question paper and called it a ‘fake’ document.

