Cancel Board Exams 2022, Demand State Board Students, Trend #InternalAssessmentForAll2022

With most of the state boards and central boards having already announced the exam datesheet of the classes 10 and 12 exams this year, a large section of students has been left disappointed. The students are demanding the cancellation of offline board exams and instead are asking to find an alternative assessment method.

As per the students, since the classes were held online due to the pandemic it would be unfair to conduct the exams in the physical mode. The board exam 2022 aspirants have now taken to social media platforms with the hashtags #cancelboardexam2022 and #InternalAssessmentForAll2022.

They have also highlighted that the board exams and JEE Mains are nearby and the students would need time to prepare. Hence, they have demanded the postponement of the exams and schedule them in a way that students have enough time to prepare for each.

Earlier, students from as many as 15 states moved Supreme Court demanding the cancellation of the offline exams and to find an alternate assessment method for the board exams. The top court, however, dismissed the plea filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and the Students Union of Odisha. Further, several academicians that canceling board exams can not be the norm.

