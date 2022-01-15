Cancel Board Exams 2022, Demand Students as Covid Cases Increase

As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise and restrictions continue to be imposed across states, the demand to defer board exams for this year has also continued to see an increase, in different parts of the country. Raising these demands several student union’s have also taken to various social media platforms.

Posting with the hashtag CancleBoardExam 2022, several twitter users have urged the government to take a swift action “in the favor" of the students.

With the Covid-19 cases tally increasing every day, most of the state and central boards are also having a hard time conducting board exams. Last year, due to the covid-19 second wave, most of the boards had to cancel their exams. With the COVID-19 third wave, most central and state boards are again planning to hold exams with utmost precautions for tens of lakhs of students across India. This year, some boards are again mulling to postponed the class 10, 12 exams this year, others will review and make a decision soon. Here’s the latest status of board exams 2022:

>West Bengal: Several WBBSE and WBCHSE board members have been infected with Covid-19 which has affected the Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik exam preparations. Officials have stated that if the number of Covid-19 cases increases, it will be very difficult for the boards to conduct exams. The class 10 exams are scheduled to be held in March while the class 12 exams are in April.

>Madhya Pradesh: Due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, the board exams are likely to be postponed. School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar has said that a review meeting will be held before the exams in February to decide on whether to conduct or postpone the exams.

>Rajasthan: The Rajasthan education department has said that the board exams will not be postponed. A meeting of a high-level exam committee was held under the chairmanship of education minister Dr BD Kalla whether to conduct the board exams or not. The exams are scheduled to begin on March 3. More than 20 lakh students will take the exam at a total of 6074 centres.

>UP Board: The UP Board has announced to hold exams after the elections. Election in the state will be held in February. Students can anticipate exams to begin from March. Last year too, till the SC order, the UPMSP had said that it is all set to hold exams. This year too, there has not been any plan of deferment due to the pandemic. The practical exams are likely to be held in the third week of February for 10th and 12th students.

>CBSE and CISCE: The Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) has already conducted the term I exams, the results of which are expected to be announced soon. The board is likely to conduct the term II exams in March, however, an earlier statement said that the second term will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better. The final results will be prepared thereafter but on the occasion of term II not being conducted, the final result will be on the basis of term I, internal assessments, and practical exams.

