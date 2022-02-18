Cancel Board Exams 2022: Know Demands of Students who Approached Court

With Covid-19 cases on the decline, most states have scheduled to conduct the board exams this year in the offline mode. Students from over 15 states have moved to the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the exams. This includes students from central boards — CBSE and CISCE as well as several state boards.

The students have sought an alternative assessment method for classes 10 and 12 board exams and the apex court will hear the plea on February 21. The plea has been challenged through child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and the Students Union of Odisha who urged the top court to direct all central and state boards to declare the results on time on the basis of alternate assessment as well as have the option of conducting improvement exams.

In their petition, the students had stated that conducting board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic and asking to appear for it is in violation of their Right to Life.

Most state boards have already announced the schedules of the board exams 2022. CBSE and CISCE have already conducted term 1 of the board exams and will conduct the second term in April. CBSE has announced it will hold the term 2 exams from April 26.

Several students have also taken to social media platform, Twitter to put forth their demands. The students fear that conducting offline exams amid the pandemic for lakhs of students will put their lives at risk while some have claimed that the syllabus has not been completed.

The Madhya Pradesh government has already begun the 12th board exams from February 17 and it will continue till March 12. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) had postponed the exams and will now conduct the board exams from March 24 instead of March 3, in wake of the Covid-19 situation. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will hold the 12th exams from March 4 to 30 and class 10 from March 15 to April 4. Even the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had scheduled the examinations for class 10 from February 17 to 24 and class 12 from February 1 to 14.

