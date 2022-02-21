Cancel Board Exams 2022: Students Demand Alternative to Offline Exams

Students of classes 10 and 12 of CBSE, ICSE, and other state bards have launched an online campaign demanding the cancellation of physical board exams. They stated that since their classes were held online due to the pandemic, taking offline exams would be unfair to them. Rasing concerns over the threat of another COVID-19 outbreak, students said that holding physical exams during the pandemic will be a threat to their lives.

Students from 15 states have already moved to the Supreme Court demanding an alternate assessment method for the board exams. Filing the plea on behalf of the students, child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and the Students Union of Odisha urged the apex court to direct central and state boards to declare results on basis of alternative evaluation methods and give students the option to appear in improvement exams. The plea is to be heard by the top court today.

Rasing their demands some of the students claimed that even their syllabus has not been completed via the online teaching method.

“Students are not ready for exams because the syllabus of the is still due and the ones that are done, were taught in online mode which is not as effective as offline Classes. Govt should understand this and at least postpone the board exams dates," wrote one of the users demanding action on students’ request to cancel board exam.

Another user claimed that the decision to conduct offline exams has created panic among the students and many are dealing with anxiety. Check some of the students’ tweets here:

Several state boards have already announced schedules for class 10 and 12 exams. While CBSE is slated to begin its Term 2 board exam from April 26, the Madhya Pradesh board has already started the exam from February 17. For the past two years, the physical board exams have remained affected due to the outbreak COVID-19 pandemic. CBSE and other educational boards had to cancel the physical exam and promote students to the next classes based on alternate evaluation methods based on their performance in internal assessment and past classes.

