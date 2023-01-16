Candidates Found Doping During Agnipath and Police Recruitment Exam in Maharashtra

The recruitment process for Agniveers, under the contentious Agnipath scheme announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) last June, is ongoing all over the country. Amid this reports have surfaced that some Agniveer applicants, in Kolhapur, Maharashtra are using foul means to get through the selection process.

As per the reports, some youths reportedly consumed steroids to clear the recruitment. Meanwhile, the process for Mumbai Police recruitment is going simultaneously with Agniveers recruitment and similar incidents have been reported in the police recruitment also. During the recruitment, a physical test was conducted in all the districts of the state. In this physical test, some candidates have been found doping in it.

These incidents are reported from various districts of Maharashtra, including the Nanded, Raigarh, and Thane areas. Police have recovered two syringes and a liquid bottle from the arrested candidates from Nanded and Raigarh and Thane districts. The police have to send blood and urine samples of such suspected candidates to the lab. If any drug is found in the blood of such candidates, then the test report from the lab comes positive. Once the report is found positive, Police or concerned authorities have the right to take action against that candidate.

This year 18 lakh candidates have applied for Maharashtra Police Recruitment. That means around 1000 candidates have applied for one seat. To curb such malpractices, now a physical test is being conducted before the written examination.

What does doping mean?

In the past, athletes or runners have reportedly taken steroids to keep their energy levels up. This Doping or taking steroids or drugs in sports is a punishable offense.

The National Anti-Doping Agency of the Government of India takes action against athletes under this law. According to the rules, if someone is found using steroids or doping in the field, then such candidates are immediately investigated. If the report comes positive in this test, strict action is taken against such candidates. The punishment can get severe as the athlete can be banned for five to seven years as per the law. In sever cases, candidates can be ban for their entire life. In case of recruitment exams if a candidate is found consuming any kind of intoxicant during the recruitment, then strict action can be taken against them.

Is it easy to detect doping?

According to some experts, it can not be detected through the faces of the candidates whether someone has doped or taken steroids. On finding any intoxicant or any suspicious object with those candidates, the police get suspicious, and then further action is taken.

Speaking about types of doping, Dr Avinash Bhondve, former President, of IMA (Maharashtra) said, “There are forms of doping or taking injections for any physical test. In the age of competition, youths resort to this wrong way so that they don’t get left behind. I think it has long-term consequences. The youth can be addicted to these steroids or injections. It can cause high blood pressure too, leading to an increased risk of a heart attack. It can also increase the risk of cancer, so the youth should stay away from all these medicines.

