Canteen Set up by Women's Self-help Group in Haryana College to Inspire Girls to Take up Entrepreneurship

Disha, a women’s self-help group, has started a canteen in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women’s College in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. This is the first such canteen across the state, which has been set up by women of a self-help group in an educational institution. The aim of this canteen is to inspire the college girl students for entrepreneurship on the lines of self-reliant India.

Bhiwani Deputy Commissioner (DC) RS ​​Dhillon helped the women’s self-help group Disha to start the canteen at colleges. The women running the canteen at the college are earning good profit by serving delicious food to students at affordable rates, Amar Ujala reported.

>Also read| IIT Madras Offers MS in Entrepreneurship, to Help Students Establish Start-ups

Advertisement

About ten needy women are associated with this self-help group and they are working in the canteen. Students, as well as staff members, are getting tea, coffee, and snacks in the Disha canteen at the college. There are about 3,200 girl students enrolled in the varsity.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner RS ​​Dhillon, Good Governance Associate Gaurav Sirohi has played a key role in setting up of Disha canteen in the college. Jyoti Panchal, the district in-charge of looking after the National Livelihood Mission (Urban), has also encouraged women self-help groups to come out for this work. Rajiv Gandhi Government Women’s College principal Sudhir Sharma lauded the women of Disha group for the establishment of the canteen.

>Read| From Communication to Computer Programming: List of Top Skills for College Students

Self-help group member Sunhari said that her husband drives a rented auto and she wanted to help her husband in her family’s survival. She said that this canteen will prove to be very helpful in helping her family.

On the lines of the Disha canteen in Rajiv Gandhi Government Women’s College, a canteen will be set up in MNS college, Bhiwani by Jeevan Jyoti women self-help group. There are around 5,000 students in MNS college.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.