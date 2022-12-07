Career-wise: A Guide to Becoming a Communication Designer

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Communication design is a culmination between design and information development relating to media intervention and their way of communicating with people. Throughout the last ten years, design has crossed far to become one of the most pursued course and career. Today, it is an esteemed field with incredibly positive professional possibilities and offers ample opportunities.

As per the current data, the job vacancies for qualified communication designers will increase steadily in the coming years. As of now in India, there are only 5,000, highly qualified communication designers. There are supposed to be more than 60,000 vacancies emerging in the recent scenario offering an outstanding career. These market trends are indications that the field of communication design is only going to get bigger and more diverse.

Educational qualification and skill set

Interested students can pursue a degree, diploma, or certificate-level courses in the field. Candidates can pursue the courses at UG and PG level in full-time, part-time, or online modes.

Communication design courses are Bachelor in Design (BDes) four years, Bachelor in Applied Arts (BFA) four years, and Bachelor in Vocation (BVoc) three years. For the masters level, one can opt for two years degree courses Master in Design (MDes), Master in Arts (MA), and Master in Vocation (MVoc). Interested candidates can choose one to two years of certification courses for both UG and PG level.

To be part of this fast-moving industry it is essential to have some must-have skills for communication design. Candidates must have excellent sight in creativity, communication skills, knowledge of various software, aesthetic sense, attention to detail, team player, and ability to adhere to strict deadlines.

Job role

There are ample job opportunities available in the industry for candidates who successfully complete a communication design course because the demand for communication designers is on the rise. Candidates with a degree or diploma in in the filed can typically work at places such as:

Advertising Agencies

Advertising offers valuable opportunities to those designer people who are gifted in imagination. Advertising designers task the visual communication group and work under an innovative director and an art director. A promotion designer explores their objective market and creates techniques to convey visual correspondence.

Graphic Designer

Graphic designers have an inside and out comprehension of the substance of reasoning, and information on the whole presentation process, having decent ideas of typography with a feeling of variety hypothesis. Graphic designers design the layout of books, magazines, and flyers.

Design Director

A design director needs to investigate all the above marking, UI/UX, print, distribution, publicising, and every one of the perspectives connected with the visual correspondence plan.

Information Designer

The essential occupation of an information designer is to upgrade the introduction of messages, figures, and realities with infographics and make them interesting to the peruse or watcher.

Animation and Online and Video game Designer

An animation designer is one who is specialized in creating an animated character. They mostly work on visual projects such as television and film creation. Anime, cartoons, games characters in films are created by animators.

A video game designer is one who imagines/conceptualises the game from plots, layouts, characters, levels, environments, visual designs, etc.,

Web Designer

A web designer is one who creates, codes, and plans web pages. Many web designers create it by combining pictures, sound, text, videos, and graphics. Websites are very important for any organization.

Salary expectations

Candidates who are interested to be a part of this industry must have to maintain a strong portfolio so that they can easily earn a handsome package. The salary package drawn by candidates depends on their choice, sector, job profile, skill level, and academic record of the candidate and it varies from field to field, it ranges between Rs 3 lakhs to Rs 20 lakhs.

— Written by Rekha Kejriwal, Academic Director of the Academy of Fashion & Art (AFA)

