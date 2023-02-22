​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

You must have heard that investing money in the stock market, it grows quickly. But few know how to. Those who have knowledge of the share market can prove beneficial and earn money in the process.

When money is invested in a business and the person who invests the money also has a share in the profits made in it. That part is called a share. Similarly, anyone who buys shares of an already running or new company becomes its shareholder. Brokers also work between those who sell and buy shares of the company. To work in the share market, first one has to study that field.

Know which courses can help you understand how a share market works:

Diploma in Stock Market: The duration of this course is 12 months. The salary of those who do this starts up to Rs 25,000 to 40,000. Those who do this are taught inclusion theory, practical, fundamental, and technical.

NSE Academy: NES offers various certification programmes. It includes:

1- NSE Academy’s Certified Market Professional (NCMP),

2- NSE academy certification in financial markets – NCFM,

3- NCFM foundation, intermediate, advanced courses.

4- NSE FinBasic and 5- Certified market professional NCMP,

6- Proficiency certificate courses

The structure of these courses broadens the scope of practical knowledge, online testing, and understanding of operating the financial market.

BSE Academy: It also offers many courses. Here is a course especially for those who are market investors and want to polish their knowledge of the market. Some of these certificate courses are:

1- Risk management

2- Fundamental analysis

3- Technical analysis

3- Stock market

4- Bond market

5- Investment banking

6- Equity Research

NIFM: National Institute of Financial Markets was started in 1993 by the ministry of finance. Stock market courses are also conducted here. It includes:

1- Post-graduate diploma in Financial Management

2- Post-graduate diploma Research Analysis

3- Fellow programme in Management – ​​FPM

4- NIFM Certified Fundamental Analysis

5- NIFM certified Technical Analyst

6- NIFM certified Smart Investor

7- NIFM certified Preparation Module

