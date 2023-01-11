Career Wise: How to Kickstart Your Career in the Advertising Industry?

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

If you have creative potential and your imaginative skills are equally good then advertising could be the right career for you. There is a lot of money in the field of advertising and is a very interesting job career. If you want to make a career in the advertising industry, you can also do your graduation in journalism and mass communication, among others. You can also choose a course from the list given below if you want a career in advertising:

-MBA in Advertising Management

-B.Com in Advertising and Brand Management

-BA in Advertising and PR

-Diploma in Public Relation and Advertising

-Bachelors in Media Management

-Diploma in Advertising and Marketing Communication

-Diploma in Advertising (Public Relation and Business Studies)

Top Colleges to Study Advertising

If you want to pursue a career in advertising, you can try these colleges

- College of Social Work (Mumbai)

-Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (Delhi)

-Ramnarayan Ruia College (Mumbai)

-St Xavier’s College (Mumbai)

-Madras Christian College (Chennai)

-Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (Bhopal)

If you complete higher education in advertising, you can become a copywriter, media buying director, customer service manager / account manager, creative director, art director, or media planner. One can work as market research executive, account executive, media director or illustrator.

