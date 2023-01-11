Home » News » education-career » Career Wise: How to Kickstart Your Career in the Advertising Industry?

Career Wise: How to Kickstart Your Career in the Advertising Industry?

Career Wise: If you want to make a career in the advertising industry, you can also do your graduation in journalism and mass communication, among others

Advertisement

By: Education and Careers Desk

Edited By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 12:57 IST

Delhi, India

Guide to starting a career in the advertising industry (Representative image)
Guide to starting a career in the advertising industry (Representative image)

As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

If you have creative potential and your imaginative skills are equally good then advertising could be the right career for you. There is a lot of money in the field of advertising and is a very interesting job career. If you want to make a career in the advertising industry, you can also do your graduation in journalism and mass communication, among others. You can also choose a course from the list given below if you want a career in advertising:

Advertisement

-MBA in Advertising Management

-B.Com in Advertising and Brand Management

RELATED NEWS

-BA in Advertising and PR

-Diploma in Public Relation and Advertising

-Bachelors in Media Management

-Diploma in Advertising and Marketing Communication

-Diploma in Advertising (Public Relation and Business Studies)

Top Colleges to Study Advertising

If you want to pursue a career in advertising, you can try these colleges

- College of Social Work (Mumbai)

-Shri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce (Delhi)

-Ramnarayan Ruia College (Mumbai)

Advertisement

-St Xavier’s College (Mumbai)

-Madras Christian College (Chennai)

-Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (Bhopal)

If you complete higher education in advertising, you can become a copywriter, media buying director, customer service manager / account manager, creative director, art director, or media planner. One can work as market research executive, account executive, media director or illustrator.

Explore other career options with us: Career in Sound Designing, Sound Engineering | Sustainability Professional | Yoga & Naturopathy | Software Testing Medical Coding | Cloud Developer & Cloud Architect | 3D Technology | Garment Technologist |AI & Robotics |Fashion Designing |Supply Chain Finance |Animal Welfare | Public Relations | Gaming Industry | Functional Nutrition | Market Research Analyst | Forensic Scientist |

Read all the Latest Education News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

first published: January 11, 2023, 12:56 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 12:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is A Picture Of Grace In Simple White Saree, Check Out The Diva's Gorgeous Monochrome Looks

+10PHOTOS

Nia Sharma Looks Ravishing In Racy Black Cutout Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Drop-dead Gorgeous Swimwear Moments