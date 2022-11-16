Career Wise: How to Start a Career in Digital Designing After 12th?

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Digital design is a type of graphic design that uses computer-aided design (CAD) software to create images, animations, and other visual content. Digital designers work in a variety of industries including advertising, architecture, engineering, industrial design, film production, photography and video games.

Digital designing is one of the most fast growing industries in India. The career options in digital designing are endless. This is a field where you can design anything from web interfaces, apps, and even games and for the initiated one’s the profession can be challenging, creative and much satisfying.

Anyone with a creative inclination and who has the passion for combining arts with technology can pursue a career in digital designing. However, if the interest is in software development or programming then consider pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science instead of digital designing.

Educational Qualification

A bachelor’s degree in graphic design or computer programming is required for most jobs in this field. Some companies may require post graduation in the same field or technical. However, most employers prefer candidates with at least two years’ experience working with computer-aided design software.

Skills needed

Creativity and innovation are the key skills for this creative field. Strong problem solving skills like design thinking are crucial to becoming a successful digital designer. You’ll need to be able to identify problems that need solving and then come up with creative solutions that meet client needs while keeping within budget constraints.

In addition to being able to think critically about your work as it pertains to deadlines and budgets, you will also need soft skills such as strong communication so that you can effectively communicate with clients across multiple platforms (email/phone calls).

To start with, digital designing requires good communication skills and programming abilities. Team work is another essential skill that is desirable because if the specialisation is in graphics design, one will have to work with computer coding experts and other related technical domains.

Digital designing also requires knowledge of design theory and principles. This can be learned through courses on graphic design and industrial design. This field also requires creativity, problem-solving skills, and technical proficiency with software packages like Photoshop or Illustrator. A degree in graphic design or industrial design will fulfil all these things, plus more.

Job role

A career as a digital designer involves creating user interfaces for applications such as websites, mobile apps, software tools, games etc. In today’s competitive market place it requires exceptional skills to be able to create visually appealing designs using cutting edge technologies like HTML5, CSS3, Javascript, Flash, PHP, and Python etc. This role demands creativity and innovation which are essential qualities to succeed in this industry.

This field has a lot of opportunities for people who are interested in design rather than just the technical aspects of it. You can work as an independent designer or as part of a team at an advertising agency or marketing firm where your role will be to create marketing materials like brochures or websites that reflect the company’s branding identity. You might even find yourself working for a large corporation where your main responsibility will be creating new products like mobile phones or tablets that meet customer expectations while also meeting internal deadlines.

What would a digital designer earn

This can be very varying for different companies and incumbents, much depending on experience, skills, demand, etc. On an average, the starting salary can be in the range of about Rs 4 lakhs per year and can go up to even Rs 6 to 8 lakhs. Then as experience grows, the earnings can be in a much higher range. Entrepreneurship also can be quite rewarding.

Career options

There are several career options for digital designers, including graphic designer, web designer, product designer, user experience designer, and interface designer. Among other options include:

Media industry - This industry is always looking for new talent to come in and create content for their online platforms. They also need designers who can make sure that the content they produce has a good user experience so that users don’t get frustrated or lose interest in what they’re reading or viewing.

Gaming industry - If you have a knack for making games that look great then this might be the industry for you. Games will always be an exciting place to work because there’s always something new happening at every turn. You could work on an indie game company where you’ll get creative control over everything from art direction to story telling.

— Written by Archana Surana, Founder and Director, Arch College of Design and Business

