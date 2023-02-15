​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Baking is a creative and rewarding career path that involves producing a variety of baked goods, from bread and pastries to cakes and pies. It requires a combination of culinary skills, artistic talent, and business acumen. To become a baker, one must have a passion for the craft, a strong work ethic, and the willingness to continuously learn and adapt to new trends and techniques. In this guide, we will explore the steps to take and the key skills to develop to embark on a successful career as a baker.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the employment of bakers is projected to grow 5 per cent from 2019 to 2029. This is about average compared to other occupations.

HOW TO BECOME A BAKER?

Six steps to become a baker include:

• Get an education in a culinary school or vocational school.

• Develop baking skills, creativity, and the ability to follow recipes and procedures.

• Gain experience you can start by working as an assistant or apprentice in a bakery or restaurant.

• Obtain licensing or certification some states require bakers to be licensed or certified, which may involve passing exams or completing specific coursework.

• Network and build a portfolio and build connections with other bakers and food industry professionals, as well as creating a portfolio of your best work, can help you find new job opportunities and advance in your career.

• Consider continuing education as baking trends and techniques change, it can be helpful to stay up-to-date by taking classes or workshops in baking and pastry arts.

COURSE DETAILS

Interested candidates opt for a bachelor’s degree in baking and pastry arts typically takes 4 years to complete. If you have cleared graduation, then you can adopt Advance Diploma in Culinary Arts and Patisserie Studies, Craft Course in Bakery and Confectionery (CCBC) Diploma in Culinary Arts and Patisserie, or a Post Graduate Diploma in Bakery Science and Technology.

A certificate programme in baking typically takes six months to a year to complete. While a diploma programme in baking typically takes one to two years to complete. Students may also opt for an associate degree in baking and pastry arts typically takes two years to complete.

SKILL SET NEEDED

Attention to detail: Bakers must be meticulous in their work and pay close attention to details such as measurements, temperatures, and timing.

Creativity: Bakers must have an eye for presentation and be able to create visually appealing baked goods.

Physical stamina: Bakers must be able to stand for long periods of time, lift heavy bags of flour, and work in hot kitchen environments.

Math skills: Bakers must have good math skills to be able to measure ingredients accurately and scale recipes as needed.

Time management: Bakers must be able to manage their time effectively, working quickly and efficiently to meet deadlines and keep up with demand.

JOB DESCRIPTION & JOB ROLES

Baking a wide range of baked goods, such as bread, cakes, pastries, and pies, to meet the demands of customers. Preparing dough, batter, and other ingredients, following recipes, and adjusting as necessary. Measuring and mixing ingredients, using scales, mixers, and other baking equipment. Operating and maintaining baking equipment, such as ovens, mixers, and proofing cabinets.

Start with the basics such as baking cakes, cookies, bread, and pastries, and then move on to more advanced techniques. Understanding the correct mixing techniques for different types of dough and batter is essential to producing consistent and successful baked goods. Accurate measurement is key to consistent baking. Knowing how to shape different types of dough, such as bread, rolls, and pastries is an important technique for a baker to master.

In addition to mastering these basic techniques, it is important for a baker to develop their own signature style. This can be achieved by experimenting with new recipes, ingredients, and flavor combinations. A signature style can help a baker stand out and attract customers, making them an asset to any bakery or kitchen.

Bakers must be knowledgeable about common food allergens, such as gluten and nuts, and take appropriate measures to prevent cross-contamination.

SALARY

The average salary for a baker in India is around 3.5 Lakhs per year, but this can vary widely based on factors such as location, experience, and type of establishment. It is important to note that salaries in the baking industry can also be influenced by factors such as supply and demand, competition, and cost of living.

A successful baker is a skilled craftsperson who produces high-quality baked goods while adhering to strict food safety and sanitation standards. With dedication, hard work, and a passion for baking, a baker can build a fulfilling and successful career in this exciting and dynamic field.

— Written by Dr Chef Balendra Singh Director Institute of Bakery and Culinary Arts (IBCA)

