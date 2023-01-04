Career Wise: Love Drawing? Animation May be The Right Career For You

​ As the board exam results are being announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

The animation industry has experienced significant growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for animated content across various platforms, including television, film, and the internet. The expansion of streaming platforms has also contributed to the growth of the animation industry, as more and more animated content is being produced for online streaming services.

There are a variety of career opportunities available in the animation industry for those with the right skills and interests. Some common career paths in animation include traditional 2D animator, 3D animator, character designer, storyboard artist, special effects animator, lead animator, and animation director. With a strong foundation in animation techniques and a passion for storytelling and visual design, you can build a rewarding career in this exciting and growing field.

Course Details

Degree Programmes: Many colleges and universities offer degree programs in animation, typically at the bachelor’s or master’s level. These programs can vary in their focus, with some emphasizing traditional hand-drawn animation techniques, while others may focus more on computer-generated animation or 3D modelling. Some programs may also include coursework in related fields, such as computer science or graphic design, which can be helpful for those interested in working in the animation industry.

Certificate Programmes: Some schools may offer certificate programs in animation, which can be a shorter and more focused option for those looking to gain specialized skills in a specific area of animation.

Online Courses: There are also a variety of online courses and tutorials available for those interested in learning about animation. These can be a good option for those who want to learn at their own pace or may not have access to a formal animation program in their area.

Before entering an animation programme, it can be helpful to have a strong foundation in drawing and visual storytelling. Some programmes may also require or recommend that students have basic coding skills or experience with computer graphics software. It can also be helpful to have a strong portfolio of work to showcase your skills and creativity.

Career Growth

There is potential for career growth in the animation industry for those who are dedicated and have the necessary skills and experience. Some options for career advancement in the animation industry include:

Advancement within a specific company: Many animators start out as entry-level employees and work their way up through the ranks as they gain more experience and skills. This could involve taking on additional responsibilities, such as leading projects or managing a team of animators.

Freelancing: Some animators choose to work as freelancers, taking on projects on a project-by-project basis. This can provide the opportunity to work on a variety of projects and potentially earn higher pay, but it also requires a strong business sense and the ability to manage your own workload and schedule.

Starting a business: Some animators choose to start their own animation businesses, either as a sole proprietorship or with a team of animators. This can provide more control over the types of projects you work on and the clients you work with, but it also requires a strong understanding of the business side of the industry.

Skill Set Needed

To have a successful career in animation, there are a number of technical and creative skills that are necessary. Some specific skills and knowledge that are important for animators to have include:

Technical skills: Proficiency with animation software is essential for animators. This may include software such as Adobe Animate, Blender, or Autodesk Maya etc. In addition to proficiency with animation software, animators should also be familiar with computer graphics and design principles. This includes an understanding of how to create and manipulate visual elements, such as characters, environments, and special effects.

Creative skills: Strong storytelling and character design skills are essential for animators. This includes the ability to create engaging and believable characters and to craft compelling storylines and visual narratives.

Problem-solving skills: Animators often face challenges in the creative process and being able to think critically and find creative solutions to problems is important.

Collaboration skills: Many animators work on teams and being able to effectively communicate and collaborate with others is important for success. This includes the ability to take direction, give feedback, and work well with others.

Job Description

Some common job roles and responsibilities that animators may have include:

Working on storyboards: Animators may be responsible for creating detailed storyboards that outline the visual narrative of a project. This may involve sketching out characters and environments, as well as mapping out the timing and pacing of the animation.

Designing characters: Animators may be responsible for creating and designing characters for a project. This may involve sketching out character concepts, designing character models and rigging, and animating characters in action.

Creating special effects: Animators may be responsible for creating special effects for a project, such as explosions, fire, or water. This may involve using specialized software and techniques to create realistic effects that enhance the overall visual appeal of the project.

Animating: Animators are responsible for creating the actual animation for a project. This may involve using software to create 2D or 3D animations or using traditional hand-drawn animation techniques.

Salary Expectations

The salary range for animators in India can vary widely depending on a number of factors, including experience level, location, and the size and focus of the company or project. According to data from Glassdoor, the average salary for animators in India is approximately Rs 4,00,000 per year. However, salaries can range from under Rs 2,00,000 per year for entry-level positions to over Rs 6,00,000 per year for more experienced animators or those in leadership roles.

— Written by Sourav Mondal, CEO of Ssoftoons Entertainment and Academy

