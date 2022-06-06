CASE India to Offer Skill Training on Loader Backhoe Operation, 8th Pass Can Apply

CASE Construction Equipment has launched a skill development centre to provide good understanding and training on loader backhoe operation. It aims to train 240 professionals each year, thus contributing to the government’s Skill India mission, it says. Applicants in the age group of 18 to 35 years with a minimum education qualification of class 8 are open to register for the training. They must also be a LMV commercial driving license holder.

The trainees can be employed with CNH dealers or clients or other loader backhoe dealers and construction sites. The employment of the trainees will depend upon the available placement opportunities within the district or state. The programme has already enrolled 30 trainees and will initiate its first batch soon. “The initiative contributes to the Central Government’s Skill India Mission by training 240 professionals each year," the company said.

The centre is located at Sonvai, Rau, Pithampur. Training and accommodation will be provided free of charge. The 1200 sq ft facility comprises of two classrooms dedicated to theory class and counselling.

The programme will be broadly divided into key categories - technical skills, product and process knowledge, health and safety, soft skills grooming, including interpersonal skills, personal management, work life sensitivity and life skills.

It will also offer basic computer knowledge assessment and certification, periodic assessments as a post training course which will be conducted by CASE India’s experts and industry professionals. All trainees will be assessed and certified by Infrastructure Equipment Sector Skill Council Roles and Responsibilities.

On the occasion, Satendra Tiwari, Plant Head - CASE Construction, India said, “We are not only dedicated to developing their abilities, but also keen on helping them seek employment and develop their soft skills for any future opportunities. We are sure that this Skill Development Center will add value for all our trainees."

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Puneet Vidyathi, Head- Marketing and Business Development - CASE Construction, India & SAARC said, “Through the Loader Backhoe Skill Development programme, we will help the trainees to find employment in the ecosystem through CASE dealer partners, vendors and suppliers or other possible opportunities in the industry within the district or state."

