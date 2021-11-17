CAT 2021: Follow These Steps to Crack Exam in First Attempt

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad will conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 exam in a computer-based mode on November 28. Thousands of students appear every year hoping to crack the CAT exam but only a few students qualify and get admission in the top management schools.

With the CAT 2021 entrance exam nearing, candidates are busy taking mock tests and preparing for them. Students and applicants give their best to crack the exam as studying from India’s top B-schools helps them secure top management jobs in national and international companies.

Cracking the CAT exam conducted by the IIMs is not a walk in the park. Many times students appear three to four times for the common admission test before they manage to qualify for the best B-Schools in the country.

The CAT exam is divided into three parts and consists of a total of 76 questions. The Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section and Quantitative Ability (QA) section has 26 questions each, while the Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section has a total of 24 questions.

To crack the CAT exam, one must have a good understanding of the CAT syllabus. One can get the idea of a possible pattern of questions by solving sample question papers. Solving sample papers also helps you understand the topics and sub-topics from which a question can be asked. Solving sample question papers also helps you determine how much time you can dedicate to a subject.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) is a very important section in the CAT exam. To crack CAT, one should be well versed in this section. In the VARC section, you are tested on your reading, comprehension, grammar, vocabulary and verbal reasoning. To have a command over this section, a student should inculcate the habit of reading newspapers and novels. Applicants should at the same time practice their vocabulary and grammar regularly.

The quantitative Aptitude Section (QA) requires practising formulas, concepts and theory. In this section, questions are asked from Maths only. This section is considered to be the toughest by CAT aspirants, but it is also the most scoring section in the CAT exam. You will be asked questions based on Algebra, Trigonometry, Geometry and Mensuration. You should be good at mental mathematics to solve questions quickly and correctly.

Many times students and applicants are so busy in their preparations that they tend to neglect their eating and sleeping habits. The ones appearing or preparing for CAT exams should always follow healthy eating and sleeping habits as it keeps your mind strong.

