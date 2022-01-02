CAT 2021 Result Date, List of Top B-school and How to get Admissions

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result is expected to be released tomorrow, January 3, however, the exam conducting institute — IIM Ahmedabad is yet to announce any official confirmation yet. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the scorecard at the official website on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who make it through the Written Ability Test (WAT), will be called for Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI).
CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28 after which the answer key was released on December 8. Around 1.9 lakh students appeared for the exam. It was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across exam centres spread at around 158 test cities.
IIM CAT Result 2021: How to check
Step 1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2021
Step 2. Log in using your application id and password
Step 3. Your CAT 2021 results will be displayed on the screen
Step 4. Download and take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.
NIRF 2021: Best B-Schools in India
As per the National Institute of Framework Ranking (NIRF) 2021, here are the top 15 B-schools in the country.
Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad
Rank 2: IIM Bangalore
Rank 3: IIM Calcutta
Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode
Rank 5: IIT Delhi
Rank 6: IIM Indore
Rank 7: IIM Lucknow
Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)
Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur
Rank 10: IIT Bombay
Rank 11: Management Development Institute, Haryana
Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai
Rank 13: IIT Madras
Rank 14: IIT Roorkee
Rank 15: IIM Raipur
IIM CAT 2021: How to get admissions
For admissions to the IIMs, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs, the official website reads.
“IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs," it said.
