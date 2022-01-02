CAT 2021 Result Date, List of Top B-school and How to get Admissions

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 result is expected to be released tomorrow, January 3, however, the exam conducting institute — IIM Ahmedabad is yet to announce any official confirmation yet. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the scorecard at the official website on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who make it through the Written Ability Test (WAT), will be called for Group Discussion (GD), and Personal Interviews (PI).

CAT 2021 was conducted on November 28 after which the answer key was released on December 8. Around 1.9 lakh students appeared for the exam. It was held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode across exam centres spread at around 158 test cities.

IIM CAT Result 2021: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT 2021

Step 2. Log in using your application id and password

Step 3. Your CAT 2021 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4. Download and take a print out of the scorecard for future reference.

NIRF 2021: Best B-Schools in India

As per the National Institute of Framework Ranking (NIRF) 2021, here are the top 15 B-schools in the country.

Rank 1: IIM Ahmedabad

Rank 2: IIM Bangalore

Rank 3: IIM Calcutta

Rank 4: IIM Kozhikode

Rank 5: IIT Delhi

Rank 6: IIM Indore

Rank 7: IIM Lucknow

Rank 8: Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI)

Rank 9: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 10: IIT Bombay

Rank 11: Management Development Institute, Haryana

Rank 12: National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 13: IIT Madras

Rank 14: IIT Roorkee

Rank 15: IIM Raipur

IIM CAT 2021: How to get admissions

For admissions to the IIMs, the list of candidates shortlisted for the next level of selection will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary across IIMs, the official website reads.

“IIMs may additionally use other factors such as the previous academic performance of the candidates, relevant work experience, gender and academic diversity and other similar inputs in shortlisting and ranking of candidates at various stages of the admission process. The processes, academic cut-offs and the weights allocated to the evaluation parameters may vary across IIMs," it said.

