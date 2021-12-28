CAT 2021 Result Expected in January at iimcat.ac.in

The result of the MBA entrance exam — Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 — is expected to be released in the first week of January 2022. An official announcement is yet to be made in this regard by the organizing institute, IIM Ahmedabad. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check the scorecard at the official website — iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2021 exam was conducted on November 28 after which the answer key was released on December 8. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections till December 11. Students can also calculate their probable percentile with the answer key.

The final answer key is yet to be released. Once the final answer key is released the result will be declared soon. Around 2.3 lakh candidates had registered for the exam out of which around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for it. The overall attendance was around 83 per cent out of which 35 per cent were females, 65 per cent males and two candidates represented transgender.

Candidates who secure the minimum required percentile will get a call from the Indian Institutes of Managements (IIMs) depending upon their score. Aspirants can also apply to other B-schools depending on their CAT 2021 scores.

According to experts the CAT 2021 was tougher than last year. The total expected cut-off for CAT 2021 is 124-132. While the expected cut-off for top B-schools including IIMs is expected to be around 95-99 percentile.

The CAT 2021 had fewer questions than last year which made the paper even more difficult, say experts. Despite a tough paper, the cut off is expected to remain high. The Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section had 24 questions in the morning slot, which was a reduction of two questions from the last year. Similarly, the Reading Comprehension (RC) passages also saw two questions reduced. While last year it was 18, this year it was 16.

