CAT 2021 Scores Didn't go Well? Here Are Your Options

The Common Aptitude Test (CAT) 2021 result was released on November 3 at the official website at iimcat.ac.in. Around 1.9 lakh candidates had appeared for the MBA entrance exam, however, out of the total only a few will be able to manage to grab a seat at the prestigious IIMs. But there are several other top management colleges which candidates can opt for.

Top Management Colleges That Accept Low CAT Scores

— GITAM Hyderabad Business School

— IBS Hyderabad

— Galgotias, Greater Noida

— Institute of Public Enterprise, Hyderabad

— Asia Pacific, New Delhi

— JIMS Rohini 19, New Delhi

— JIMS Kalkaji, New Delhi

— IIHMR, Jaipur

— Presidency University

— Acharya School of Management

Entrance Exams Others Than CAT

Apart from CAT, there are several other management college entrance exams that can get you can apply for. This includes MAT, SNAP, IBSAT, MICAT, MAT, XAT, etc. While most of the entrance exams have closed applications, here are still a few ones which are accepting registrations:

>Kalinga Institute for Industrial Technology (KIIT)

The Kalinga Institute for Industrial Technology, located at Bhubaneswar is still accepting applications for MBA entrance exam. Interested candidates can apply by January 10 at the official website ksom.ac.in. The exam is will be conducted from January 15 to 17.

>Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)

GMAT is conducted multiple times a year. The score of the exam is not only accepted by top B-schools in India but IIMs as well as colleges abroad. More than 200 programmes and 140 business schools accept GMAT scores. One can apply for GMAT after class 12. It is conducted in both online and offline mode as per the candidate’s flexibility.

>Joint Integrated Program in Management Test (JIPMAT)

JPMAT is a dual degree programme — bachelor’s and master’s conducted for the combined management courses at IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya, IIM Rohtak, and IIM Indore for candidates who have cleared class 12. The exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the five-year integrated programmes.

>Online Courses from IIMs

There are several ways to grab the alumni status of IIMs and one of them is online courses. The IIMs offer several online, short-term certificate, and diploma courses for students as well as working professionals. The courses can be availed across edtech platforms such as Coursera, edX, etc. From IIM Bangalore to IIM Calcutta, here are some options for you:

>Accounting and Finance - IIM Bangalore

This course deals with financial statements and evaluates how business performance, managing costs, and working capital. Through this course, candidates will learn how to prepare cost sheets, budgets, and make cost-based decisions. The course fee is Rs 11,172 and is available on edX.

>Management Science- IIM Calcutta

This six-month course offered by IIM Calcutta deals with analytical knowledge necessary to advance their career as business leaders. The course is available on Coursera and includes lectures, videos, etc.

>Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence For Business - IIM Jammu

Candidates will be able to learn the fundamentals of machine learning and artificial intelligence. They will also recognise ML and AI’s impact on various functions in businesses and leverage its uses for process automation and reducing human errors. The course is for seven months and is held online every Sunday for three hours.

