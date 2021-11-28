CAT 2021 Today, Know Important Exam Guidelines

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 commences today, November 28. Those appearing for the entrance exam must not forget to carry their hall ticket which was issued on the official website along with their original ID proof.

The CAT 2021 admit card must be printed on A4-size paper, preferably using a laser printer. It must have the candidate’s photograph and signature images legibly printed. As per guidelines, candidates need to paste the passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card similar to the one in the application form.

>Also read| IIM Udaipur Invites Applications for Online PG Diploma in Business Administration for Executives

Advertisement

The CAT 2021 exam is being held in three sessions — from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, 12.30 pm to 02.30 pm, and 04.30 pm to 06.30 pm. The exam conducting body, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad had released the exam day guidelines that are mandatory to be followed.

Candidates must ensure to reach the test centre at reporting time or at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the exam. No entry will be permitted after the reporting time. They also need to complete the entry process that is temperature check, document verification, IRIS, and photo capture at the test centre. Apart from that, applicants also need to scan the barcode printed on the admit card to know about the allotted exam lab. Once the entry process is completed, candidates will be given a pen and a scribble pad.

>Read| NEET 2021 Counselling to Start Soon, NTA Releases Important Notice

CAT 2021: Items allowed in the exam centre

The admit card, photo identity card, mask, sanitiser, required medical certificate(s), and scribe affidavit (if any) would only be permitted inside the exam premises. Further, candidates are allowed to wear socks, plain pullovers, sweaters, and/or cardigans (without any pockets). Candidates with a metal implant, pacemaker, etc, in their body, are required to bring a supporting medical certificate.

This year, the students would be allowed 40 minutes duration to write the exam per section. After the completion of 40 minutes, the timer would reach zero, and the current section would be auto-submitted. The candidate would be automatically moved to the next section to start answering the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.