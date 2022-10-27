CAT 2022 Admit Card at iimcat.ac.in: How to Download Hall Ticket, Steps to Ensure its Error-Free

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is all set to release admit cards (hall tickets) for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. Candidates can check and download them from the official CAT 2022 website — iimcat.ac.in, on October 27, 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to download the admit cards between October 27 to November 27. The examination will be conducted on November 27 and subsequent results are going to be declared in the second week of January, next year.

The exam will be conducted in three sessions and will be held in test centers across approximately 150 cities in India. Candidates will have the option to choose any six test cities in order of their preference. Those who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through the easy-to-follow steps given below.

Advertisement

CAT Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in through a phone or desktop

Step 2: Find and click on CAT Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter your login details and click the submit option.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card and download it and keep a physical copy of the same for future use

A window for changes in the CAT 2022 applications was closed on September 26 and no further changes can be made as of now. Students need to check their admit cards thoroughly and in case of any error, get in touch with the authorities.

Advertisement

The exam will be held in three separate sessions of two hours each. The three sessions will comprise quantitative ability, verbal ability, reading comprehension, data interpretation, and logical thinking. Candidates who are interested in appearing for the examination must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or an equivalent CGPA.

Those candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for the exam.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Education News here