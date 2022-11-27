CAT 2022 Exam: Afternoon Session Concludes, See Paper Analysis

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is today conducting the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. The exam is being held in three slots in computer-based mode. Slot 1 of the exam was conducted from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, second slot was from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and slot 3 will be held from 4:30 pm till 6:30 pm. Here is the analysis for slot 1.

Aspirants indicated that as predicted the CAT 2022 exam maintained the format of the CAT 2021 exam, which had a shorter time limit of two hours and 40 minutes for each section.

The number of questions in each section is still an unanswered question In the end, CAT 2021 had 66 questions, compared to CAT 2020 had 76 questions. The distribution of questions in every section was as predicted as discussed in-depth in CATKingEducare Classes and open sessions.

What was new in CAT 2022 :

1) Para Completion is coming back again in CAT which was similar to XAT exam and it had stopped coming in CAT from a really long time

2) DILR we had 4 sets of 5 questions

3) Modulus based questions of Algebra were there in Quants.

Section-wise question distribution is:

• CAT 2022 VARC: Total 24 questions

• CAT 2022 DILR: Total 20 questions

• CAT 2022 QA: Total 22 questions

The marking criteria remained the same: +3 for correct answers and -1 for answers in MCQs and +3 for the correct answers and there is no negative marking in non-MCQs

The first slot of CAT 2021 was a little more challenging than the first slot of CAT 2020.

VARC had a moderate difficulty level comparable to the VARC part from the previous year.

Due to fewer set options, DILR went to the CAT 2020 level and was moderate to challenging In terms of difficulty In terms ofLODv QA was simple.

The second slot of CAT is underway, and will conclude at 2:30 PM. The third slot will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. The candidates can expect unofficial answer key slot-wise following the conclusion of exam, the official answer key will be released next week at iimcat.ac.in.

The analysis is provided by Sumit Singh Gandhi, Founder, CATKing

