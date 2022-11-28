CAT 2022: Here’s How Much You Need to Score To Clear Cutoffs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, on November 27. The institute concluded the examination of all three slots without any hitches on the day.

Now, students eagerly await the declaration of the result. The CAT 2022 answer key is expected to be declared this week, followed by the results. However, students would not have to wait long to get a rough idea of how they performed, as several coaching institutions make their answer keys available. Students can now also check estimated percentile-based cut-offs courtesy of a chart prepared by experts at IMS India.

According to a report by NDTV, experts at IMS India had prepared a cutoff percentile chart for slots 1 and 2 even before the slot three exam concluded. They came up with these numbers based on the feedback received from candidates. According to IMS India’s predictions, candidates getting an overall score of 101 can expect to be in the 99.5th percentile, while those getting 91 can expect to be placed in the 99th percentile.

Advertisement

The experts have suggested that those in the 98th percentile will have an overall score of 80 while those in the 95th would likely be ones with a score of 66. The lowest cutoff would be the 80th percentile, comprised of candidates who have scored 40 marks overall.

Each IIM will make a list of shortlisted candidates available on its website. Shortlisted candidates will also receive their interview letters directly. Those who have made it past the CAT will then move to the next round of selection.

IIMs will require candidates to show their mark sheets and submit attested copies as proof of their eligibility at the time of the interview. Candidates who are selected for a programme will also need to produce their original degree certificate and mark sheets for every semester along with their attested copies for validation at the time of admission to the programme.

Read all the Latest Education News here