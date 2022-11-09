CAT 2022: IIM Bangalore Releases Mock Test Papers of MBA Entrance Exam

The mock test papers of the Common Admission Test (CAT) has been released by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore, which is conducting the MBA entrance exam this year. Candidates who have registered for the exam this year can access the mock test paper on the official website at iimcat.ac.in, using their application ID and password.

The CAT 2022 will be held on November 27 in three shifts — from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The CAT mock test contains questions from previous year paper to give candidates a glimpse into the type of questions generally asked in exam and the method of writing answers, states the official notice by the IIM.

“For the Mock Link, we have enabled Submit button for each section. This is to help a candidate go to the next section even before the allotted time of 40 minutes is over. In the actual exam, a candidate can go to the next section ONLY after 40 minutes," it added.

CAT 2022 Mock Test: How to check

Step 1: Go to IIM CAT official website

Step 2: Navigate and click on CAT 2022 mock test link

Step 3: Enter your application id and password. Log in

Step 4: The test paper will appear on your screen

As per the official notice the mock test aims to familiarize the candidates with different types of questions generally asked in CAT (MCQs/ Non-MCQs) and the exam console. “The given Mock Test has been designed with a total duration of 120 minutesfor the nonPwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections) based on the pattern followed in the last year. The objective of this Mock Test is not to disclose the exam pattern for CAT 2022 and the actual exam may or may not contain similar type or number of questions. Please note that CAT 2022 will have a total duration of 120 minutes for the non-PwD candidate (40 minutes each for three sections). The PwD candidates will be given 40 minutes extra," reads the official notice.

