CAT 2022 Notification This Month, MBA Entrance Exam Likely to be Held by November

CAT 2022 notification by July end (Representational Image)

CAT 2022 will be conducted in the last week of November the notification will be released by July last week.

Education and Careers Desk| Trending Desk
New Delhi // Updated: July 01, 2022, 10:52 IST

The notification for Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 — the entrance exam for admission to top B-schools including the prestigious IIMs — will be out this month. Before the detailed notification for IIM is out, the name of the institute holding the exam will be confirmed. CAT 2022 is likely to be conducted in the last week of November. The exact date will be confirmed only after the release of the official notification. The registration process for CAT 2022 is expected to begin in August.

Most likely the CAT 2022 notification will be released by the last week of July. CAT is conducted by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, and IIM Indore, on a rotational basis. Last year, the entrance exam was conducted by IIM Ahmedabad after a gap of five years. Going by past precedent, the responsibility of conducting CAT 2022 could be given either to IIM Bangalore or IIM Lucknow this time. IIM Bangalore had last conducted the entrance test in 2016 followed by IIM Lucknow in 2017.

CAT Conducting IIMs for the past 10 years

YearInstitute
2021IIM Ahmedabad
2020IIM Indore
2019IIM Kozhikode
2018IIM Calcutta
2017IIM Lucknow
2016IIM Bangalore
2015IIM Ahmedabad
2014IIM Indore
2013IIM Indore
2012IIM Kozhikode
2011IIM Calcutta

As per the revised exam pattern introduced last year, CAT 2022 will feature a total of 66 questions distributed into three sections – Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). The entrance exam will be held in computer-based test mode with both MCQs and non-MCQs. The duration of the exam is 120 minutes. As per the marking scheme, three marks are awarded for every right answer whereas every wrong attempt invites a deduction of 1 mark in CAT.

Apart from IIMs, leading management institutes, including the Faculty of Management Studies, IITs (Management Courses), SPJIMR (Mumbai) and other leading private colleges, take admissions via CAT.

