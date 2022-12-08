CAT 2022 Result Expected in Second Week of January, Know Top MBA Colleges in India as per NIRF

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 result in online mode. As per media updates, the CAT result 2022 is expected to be announced by the second week of January 2023. However, the official notification of the CAT result date and time is still awaited.

Once released, candidates can check CAT results 2022 at the official website - iimcat.ac.in. IIM Bangalore successfully conducted the CAT exam on November 27, 2022 in computer-based mode and released IIM CAT 2022 Answer Key last week. The candidate response tab and objection form tab was available from December 1, 2022 to December 4, 2022.

According to the NIRF (National Institute of Ranking Framework Ranking), the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad has been ranked as the country’s best management institute this year. Take a look at the rank-wise list below to choose the suitable MBA college for yourself.

NIRF Ranking 2022: Top 15 MBA Colleges in India

Rank 1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Rank 2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Rank 3. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Rank 4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 5. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Rank 6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Rank 7. Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 8. XLRI - Xavier School of Management

Rank 9. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

Rank 10. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

Rank 11. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 12. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 13. Management Development Institute

Rank 14. Indian Institute of Management Raipur

Rank 15. Indian Institute of Management Ranchi

While judging the institutes, the parameters that the Ministry of Education keeps in mind is the teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practices, gradiation outcome outreach as well as inclusivity and perception.

Around 2.22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.55 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 87 per cent.

