CAT 2022 Tomorrow, Check Out Exam Day Guidelines

The Common Admission Test or CAT 2022 is all set to be conducted tomorrow, November 27. The exam for admission to IIMs and other B-schools will be held in three shifts. The first slot will begin from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, the next slot from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the last one from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Report to the exam centre according to the reporting time sent to you via SMS and email one day before the exam. Examinees must enter the exam venue before 8:15 am for the morning session, 12:15 pm for the noon session, and 4:15 for the afternoon session. It is not permitted to take the CAT 2022 more than once. If a candidate is found to have taken the test more than once, his or her candidature will be revoked.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore is administering CAT 2022. Around 2.5 lakh students are going to take the exam across 151 exam cities.

CAT 2022: What to Carry to Exam Centre

Those who are going to appear for the test must ensure to download their admit cards from iimcat.ac.in and make a hard copy of it. Remember to print the admit card on A4 paper. If the candidate’s photograph and signature images are not correctly printed on the admit card then it will be considered invalid. Attach the photo you uploaded when you applied for the exam to the space provided on the admit card before handing it over for verification.

Candidates will be given one pen and one scribble pad. Pen and scribble pad (with all pages intact) are to be dropped in the boxes along with admit cards, once the exam is over.

CAT 2022: Items Not Allowed

Do not enter the test lab with prohibited items such as electronic gadgets. As per guidelines, candidates are not allowed to wear any jewellery (or any item containing metal), footwear with thick soles, and garments with large buttons inside the test lab. Candidates are not allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles.

