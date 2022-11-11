CAT 2022: With Few Days Left, Tips from Past Year Toppers to Grab a Seat at The IIMs

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 is scheduled to take place on November 27. With just a few days left, the MBA entrance aspirants must be busy with their last-minute preparation process. To help you, here are some tips and tricks from toppers of past years to help you ace the IIM entrance exam with high marks:

Neelay Jain

An MCom degree holder, a qualified CA, he cracked CAT with 99.98 percentile with smart preparation hacks. The topper believes that CAT is not about solving everything but planning one’s preparations and exam attempting strategy. He used social medial platforms to collect study materials and joined several channels on Telegram to remain updated with other CAT aspirants and share study materials.

Viraj Shah

A native of Ahmedabad, he scored 99.99 percentile in CAT 2021. He says studying with his friends for the exam along with mock tests really helped him crack CAT 2021." In the group study, we discussed time management and how fast to solve the papers. I had to increase my reading speed for CAT," explains Viraj.

Dhanesh Bhutada

Dhanesh too secured 99.99 percentile in CAT 2021. Hailing from Pune and pursuing chemical engineering at IIT Gandhinagar. He believes that speed is of utmost essence is CAT." He said," We get less than two minutes to solve questions and hence time management is the most important thing. I used to study for 2-3 hours per day and solved around 90 to 100 questions every day."

Harshit Kumar

Harshit, who has cracked CAT 2021 by securing 99.99 percentile, studied in a trio for the exam preparation. Harshit who is pursuing chemical engineering at IIT Gandhinagar, claims that for CAT, time management is of utmost importance unlike JEE Main and Advanced where the students need to have their concepts clear and is a syllabus-driven exam.

Chirag Gupta

CAT 2021 topper Chirag Gupta scored 100 percentile in one of the toughest B-school in the country. He started his preparation in March 2021 and relied on self-study. Initially, he also had one mock test per week and later he began giving at least one mock test every day. “I used to study for five hours a day which also includes mock tests. I used to self-study and give another mock to get a better understanding of how much I have learned and how far I need to go," he said.

