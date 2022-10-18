CAT Admit Card Release Date and Time: When & Where to Get IIM Entrance Exam Hall Ticket

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Bangalore will release the admit card for the Common Admission Test (CAT) on October 27, 2022. Candidates who had registered or applied for the CAT 2022 can check and download the CAT admit card 2022 from the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

The authorities will issue a link on IIM CAT official website for downloading the CAT admit card 2022. Candidates will have to use their CAT login ID and password to download the CAT admit card. Candidates who have filled and submitted the CAT Application form 2022 will be eligible to get access to the CAT admit card.

CAT Admit Card: Important Dates

CAT admit card release date- 5:00 PM, October 27, 2022

Last date to download CAT admit card 2022- November 27, 2022

CAT exam date 2022- November 27, 2022, Sunday

CAT Admit Card: How to Download

Candidates can refer to the below-given steps to download CAT admit card:

Step 1: Visit CAT 2022 official website- iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads," Download IIM CAT Admit Card 2022."

Step 3: Enter your ID, and password and click on the submit option.

Step 4: The complete form and information related to candidate details of CAT 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Choose the CAT 2022 admit card link to download.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned and print the CAT admit card.

The CAT admit card will have information including candidate’s name, application number, date of birth, photograph, signature, test centre and its address, CAT exam date and day, and exam shift and timing.

IIM Bangalore will be conducting the CAT entrance test on 27 November in computer-based mode. The entrance exam was earlier a three-hour long test, however, the duration of the test has decreased since 2021. Now, CAT 2022 too will be for two hours or 120 minutes. the exam will have three sections, namely - verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.

