CAT Answer Key 2021 at iimcat.ac.in LIVE Updates: How to Raise Objections, Result Date

This is a preliminary answer key and students will get a window to raise objections against the same.

The objections raised will be studied and the final answer key will be released in the third week of December. CAT 2021 result will be based on the final answer key. The CAT 2021 result is expected by the second week of January.

Based on the marks obtained in the CAT result 2021, candidates will be eligible to seek admission to top B-schools across the country including the premium IIMs. The CAT 2021 cut off for admission to top B-schools might see a dip this year.

Around 1.92 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.30 lakhs registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 83 per cent. Out of the 1.92 lakh candidates who took the exam, 35 per cent were females, 65 per cent males and two candidates represent transgender. CAT 2021 was conducted at 438 test centres spread across 156 cities in India on 28 November 2021 in three shifts.

Over the years, CAT toppers have been engineering graduates. Last year too a total of nine students have scored 100 percentile, of these five are from IITs. In 2019, as many as 10 students had scored 100 percentile.

