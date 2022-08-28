Cat Congratulated By University of Texas For Attending Every Zoom Lecture With Owner

At a US college’s graduation ceremony, thousands of graduates wore caps and gowns, but one peculiar-looking “student" attracted everyone’s eye.

Fox7 reports that Francesca Bourdier, a student has just received her degree from the University of Texas in Austin. However, she wasn’t the only one to do so; Suki, her owner’s gorgeous pet cat, also graduated after taking online courses with her.

Bourdier posted touching images of herself and her canine companion ready for the graduation ceremony on social media. “My cat attended every single lecture I had, so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together," she captioned the photo. The University of Texas in Austin had a “honorary doctorate" according to Fox5.

Several internet users rallied behind Suki’s recent achievement and adorable graduation attire. The university too responded to her post saying, “Congratulation to you both."

“Only here because I saw you two on the news and I myself am a crazy cat lady who’s obsessed with this entire thing," one user commented on social media. Another person said, “This brightened my day! Congratulations!" I haven’t seen anything this adorable and creative in a long. Many congratulations to you both! third added.

Bourdier revealed in an interview with Fox7 that the Covid-19 pandemic forced her to spend the majority of her undergraduate years at home. “The majority of the time, I was in my apartment with my cat by my side. She would constantly simply sit by my laptop whenever I had my Zoom lecture on, almost like she wanted to listen in “She spoke.

When graduation day finally arrived, Bourdier continued, she recognised Suki’s commitment and considered involving her in the ceremony. She told the media source, “She’s (Suki) just kind of my special graduate."

She also disclosed that she was able to get Suki her own cap and gown that nearly perfectly matched by conducting a short web search. She claimed she wanted to formally induct her cat into the University of Texas’ spring 2022 graduation class. Bourdier went on to say that even though Suki didn’t obtain a graduate degree, she was still glad to see her at every turn that day.

