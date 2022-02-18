CBSE 10, 12 Term 1 Result Dates: Where to Check Announcement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the results of the term 1 examination for classes 10 and 12 soon. Once declared, the results will be available at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in. However, the board is yet to release an official statement of the exact date of announcement of the results.

Apart from the official websites, the results will be made available at DigiLocker and Umang app. It can also be accessed via SMS using the student’s application id. More than 30 lakh students had registered for the exam. The board will not declare any pass or fail this time.

CBSE term 1 board exams result 2021: How to check via official website

step 1. Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2. Click on the class you want to view the result for

Step3. Enter the required details such as roll number, school or centre number, date of birth, etc. Submit

Step 3. Your CBSE term 1 board exam 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE term 1 board exams result 2021: How to check via SMS

Step 1. Go to the message body of your phone

Step 2. Type cbse10 or cbse12, space, your roll number

Step 3. Send the text message to 7738299899

Step 4. Once the results are declared, you will receive the result in SMS

CBSE term 1 board exams result 2021: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker online portal or install the app

Step 2: On the homepage, click on sign up option available in the upper left corner

Step 3: Enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth, etc. Create a six-digit security pin

Step 4: Set a username

Step 5. Once your account is created, you can access the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022

Step 6: Click on the CBSE class 10/12 result

Step 7: Enter your roll number or your mobile number registered with the board

Step 8: The CBSE class 10/12 marksheet will be displayed on the screen. It will be saved automatically on the app

The passing criteria for both classes 10 and 12 are 33 per cent marks in aggregate as well as in individual subjects. This time, the board will not declare pass or fail. It is only after the final result is published that the merit list will be released. The final result will be the combination of term 1 and 2 results.

The CBSE term 1 results are being delayed and there might be several reasons for it including changes in the evaluation process. In the middle of the term 1 exams, the board had asked schools to stop checking answer sheets of students on the same day. Later, several errors were highlighted by students and teachers, there were also reports of cheating in the exams by a section of schools.

