CBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card Soon: All You Need to Know About New Exam Pattern

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit card for both classes 10 and 12 soon. While the 10th exam will begin on November 30, the 12th exam will commence from December 1, however, the minor subjects will be conducted prior to that. The 10th board minor exam will begin from November 16 and the 12th minor exams from November 17. Hence, CBSE is expected to release the admit cards in November.

For the academic session 2021-22, the exams will be conducted in two terms — I and II. The first term of exams will be held in November-December while the second one will be held in March-April. But when it comes to the preparation of the final results, both the terms will be considered along with internal assessment. But if due to the COVID-19 pandemic the> term II exams couldn’t be held, then CBSE will take into account the term I result and the internal assessments.

As per the guidelines by CBSE, each term will cover 50 per cent of the syllabus. This time the board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent for both classes 10 and 12 and the exam pattern has been modified accordingly. Therefore the result of the term I exams will consist of marks only. It is only after the final results that the merit list will be formed.

The term I exams will have case-based and assertion-reasoning type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Students will get 90 minutes to complete each paper.

For internal assessments, class 10 students will have to gove three periodic tests apart from student enrichment portfolio, practical work, speaking and listening activities. For students of class 12, they have to appear for unit tests at end of every topic, exploratory activities, practicals, and projects.

For the term 1 board exams, students will be allowed to appear from the schools they are registered with. This will ensure the students need not travel much during the pandemic, CBSE said. The board will appoint observers and invigilators at the exam centres to ensure the tests are done in a fair and transparent manner.

