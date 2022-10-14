CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Released? Here's What Officials Say

Soon after the CBSE 10th, 12th board exams results in 2022, the Central Board of Secondary Education announced that it will hold the board exams in February of 2022 and exams will start from February 15. Ever since the announcement, students, parents, and teachers are awaiting the final schedule. Recently, a datasheet was widely circulated on social media platforms claiming to be the date sheet for CBSE 2023 exams. In this notice too, exams began on February 15.

While many students believed it to be true considering the details were similar to official announcements made by the board, however, CBSE has not released any datesheet yet. The officials in CBSE informed earlier that the board exams date sheet will be issued in December-end or January beginning. Usually, the date sheets are released 45 days ahead of the exams.

Further, students also need to make sure that the CBSE’s official website and social medial handles also share the same notification. The official websites include cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

This year, CBSE will return to the annual exam system. Last year, the board held two exams and bifurcated the syllabus. Further, the 30 per cent relaxation too has been lifted as in-person classes have begun in schools. The board, however, has rationalized the syllabus.

The exams will be held for 80 marks as, since 2019, as many as 20 per cent of marks are being awarded to internal assessments or practicals. The practice will continue this year too. For students, benefit, there will be internal choices in the exam. CBSE announced in 2020 that it will offer as many as 33 per cent more choices in board exams. The Board had earlier said that it aims t have 50 per cent of exams based on competency-based questions by 2025. This year, it is likely that around 40 per cent of questions in class 10 and 30 per cent in class 12 will be competency-based.

The board has also released the sample papers for board exam 2023 at the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in. A student has to pass all five subjects with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

