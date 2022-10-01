CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: Datesheet to be Released in December

The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15 onwards, officials have said. The exam datesheet will be released 45 days to a month before the board exams begin, that is, it will be declared around December-end to allow students time to prepare for the final exam.

For 2023, CBSE is changing its timeline once again to bring the pre-pandemic academic schedule back on track. There has also been a change in the exam pattern with the board offering internal choice and making the exams more competency-based and less cramming based. In an earlier notice, CBSE had said that bifurcating exams into two terms was a “one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, since the pandemic effect is wearing off the board will resume its annual exam schedule.

Also read| From Gandhi Jayanti to Diwali and Chhath Puja: Schools to be Closed for 7 Days in October

Advertisement

The board exam for 10th and 12th next year will not be divided into two terms but just one final exam. The board has also revised the syllabus. After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to 100 per cent syllabus. The board will go back to ‘rationalised’ syllabus. The board will rationalize the syllabus once again with help of experts, it said.

The exams will be held for 80 marks as, since 2019, as many as 20 per cent of marks are being awarded to internal assessments or practicals. The practice will continue this year too. For students, benefit, there will be internal choices in the exam. CBSE had announced in 2020 that it will offer as many as 33 per cent more choices in board exams.

The board has also released the sample papers for board exam 2023 at the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in. “The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes for classes X and XII to provide a broad template to serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula. Further, SQPs give a broad understanding about the Question Paper Design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life and holistic learning," reads the official notice.

Read all the Latest Education News and Breaking News here