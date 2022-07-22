CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023 From February 15, Goes Back to Annual Papers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15, 2023, onwards. “In light of lessening of the impact of covid-19 pandemic across the globe, the Board has decided to conduct 2023 exams from February 15, 2023, onwards," CBSE said in an official notice while announcing class 12 board exam results for 2022.

CBSE 12th Result 2022

Unlike 2022 when the exams were bifurcated into two terms, CBSE has decided that it will go back to annual exams for the coming academic year. CBSE in an earlier notice said that bifurcating exams into two terms was a “one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, since the pandemic effect is wearing off the board will resume its annual exam schedule.

This time exams were delayed. Now, Board is trying another step towards normalcy. In doing so, CBSE has also revised the syllabus. After holding exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years now. CBSE will go back to 100% syllabus. The Board will rationalize the syllabus once again with help of experts.

Fewer Kids Get 90%, No one Tops Exams, Pass Percentage Dips

Not just CBSE but CISCE as well has decided to roll back the two exams a year policy. These policies were designed to make board exams low stake.

While announcing two board exams, CBSE had said the new criteria is “in line with the Board’s continued focus on assessing stipulated learning outcomes by making the examinations competencies and core concepts based, student-centric, transparent, technology-driven, and having advance provision of alternatives for different future scenarios"

CBSE has declared class 12 board exams. This year, out of 14,44,341 students who registered for the exams as many as 1435366 students appeared. Among these, 1330662 students have passed the exams. The overall pass percentage is 92.71%. This is a drop from last year’s 99.37%, however, as compared to the pre-pandemic levels, the results are better.

