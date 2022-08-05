CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2023: More Choices, Rise in Competency Based Questions, How Will Upcoming Boards be Different?

Offline classes after two years, starting with a learning gap - are not the only new things the new academic session is beginning with. But for the CBSE board aspirants 2023, there are many changes in store. The board is changing its timeline once again to bring the academic schedule back on track. While this might leave some with lesser time at hand, many other policies which were adopted earlier will also continue to be rolled in during CBSE Board Exams 2023. This includes offering internal choice and making the exams more competency-based and less cramming based.

The CBSE in its recent circular had said that it will start the exams on February 15 and will revise the syllabus. The CBSE 10th and 12th exams have been conducted on a 70% syllabus as the board offered a 30% syllabus cut to students, however, this might change this year. The Board is yet to announce a detailed syllabus but it is expected to be back to pre-pandemic levels.

The exams will be held for 80 marks as, since 2019, as many as 20% of marks are being awarded to internal assessments or practicals. The practice will continue this year too. For students, benefit, there will be internal choices in the exam. CBSE announced in 2020 that it will offer as many as 33% more choices in board exams.

In line with NEP, to shift the focus from cramming and reproducing data given in books, CBSE is making exams more competency-based. Thus, exams will assess students not just on their subject knowledge but also on thinking skills, analytical skills, and writing skills. Thus, more such questions which require a higher order of thinking and analyzing will be asked in the exam. The Board had earlier said that it aims t have 50% of exams based on competency-based questions by 2025. This year, it is likely that around 40% of questions in class 10 and 30% in class 12 will be competency-based.

After two years of offline classes, students attending board classes will have to first fill learning gaps. Many teachers have complained that students are out of writing practice. Students who are in their class 10 now have been promoted to class after class without exams in the past two years due to covid-19. Class 12 students too have been affected by online learning and change in exam patterns.

After two years of uncertainty, CBSE is pulling its academic cycle back on track with exams beginning as early as February 15. The theory exams for major subjects are expected to be held by March. Most schools, thus, are eying at pre-boards by December-January. The CBSE 10th, 12th results can be expected in May 2023.

