CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams Dates to Sample Papers, All Your FAQs Answered

Every year nearly 30 lakh students appear for the class 10 and class 1 board exams held by one of the biggest boards - Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). After holding two board exams last year, this year CBSE will return to the pre-pandemic pattern of holding one exam in a year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the board has also witnessed multiple changes and this has added more doubts among the students.

To ease those doubts, here are answers to some frequently asked questions.

Question: When will CBSE hold class this years Board exams?

Answer: CBSE will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15 onwards, officials have informed. The exam date sheet will be released 45 days to a month before the board exams begin, that is, it will be declared around December-end to allow students time to prepare for the final exam.

Question: How many board exams will be held this year?

Answer: In an earlier notice, CBSE had said that bifurcating exams into two terms was a “one-time measure" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, since the pandemic effect is wearing off the board will resume its annual exam schedule. The board exam for 10th and 12th next year will not be divided into two terms but just one final exam.

Question: How and where to find CBSE’s previous year question papers and sample papers?

Answer: CBSE has released the sample papers for the board exam 2023. The sample papers for classes 10, and 12 are now available on the official website of the board at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Question: Will the board syllabus will be divided?

Answer: After holding the 10th and 12th exams on a reduced syllabus for nearly two years, CBSE will go back to 100 per cent syllabus. CBSE has this year, however, rationalized its syllabus. The official syllabus is available at cbse.nic.in.

Question: What is the passing criteria for Class 12th?

Answer: A student has to pass in all five subjects with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

Question: Can a student simultaneously appear for improvement as well as an additional subject exam?

Answer: No, a candidate appearing for improvement in one or more subjects cannot appear for additional subject simultaneously.

Question: Is it compulsory for a student who has failed in theory to repeat the practical examination also?

Answer: No, the students can appear only in the theory and previous practical marks will be carried forward.

Question: Is an extra sheet provided in the exam for writing answers?

Answer: Yes, you will get extra sheet for writing answers.

Question: How can I reappear in Board exams?

Answer: A student who failed in class 10th or class 12th Board exam can reappear as a private candidate or as a regular student admitted to the school. Students can visit www.cbse.nic.in for more details.

After two years of uncertainty, CBSE is pulling its academic cycle back on track with exams beginning as early as February 15. The theory exams for major subjects are expected to be held by March. Most schools, thus, are eying at pre-boards by December-January. The CBSE 10th, 12th results can be expected in May 2023.

