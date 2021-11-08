CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams Roll Number: Know When & How to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the admit cards for classes 10 and 12 on November 9. While the class 10 exams will begin on November 30, the class 12 exam will commence from December 1. For the 10th the exams for the minor subjects will begin from November 16 and the 12th board minor exams will be conducted from November 17.

The first term exam will be held for 50 per cent of the syllabus and will feature questions in the MCQ format. Students will be given customised OMR sheet in which they will have to fill circles to mark their answers. The term-1 exams will be held for the duration of 90 minutes per paper. The exam will begin from 11:30 am. CBSE will appoint city coordinators at all exam centres as well as observers. For every 500 students, there will be one observer.

>Also read| CBSE Term-1 OMR Sheets to Have Space for Writing too, Know How to Appear for Board Exams

Advertisement

CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1. Go to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on class 10 or 12 board exams 2022 first term admit card link

Step 3. Login using required details like registration number, date of birth, etc

Step 4. The admit card page will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a print out of the admit card for further reference.

The admit will contain details like the candidate’s name, parent’s name, roll number, exam time, venue, Covid-19 protocols, and exams guidelines. Students need to check every detail carefully. In case of any mistake, inform the authorities immediately. CBSE in an official statement had informed that it is trying to assign students their schools as exam centres to ensure the least amount of travel amid the pandemic.

>Read| CBSE Board Exams 2022: Why Term 1 Exams are Most Crucial for 10th, 12th Results

CBSE offers 114 subjects for class 12 students and 75 subjects for class 10. The board will hold exams for major subjects only. “If exams of all subjects are conducted, the entire duration of exams would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE would conduct exams of only “subjects offered by all schools"," the board said.

Advertisement

The term-1 exams are deemed crucial because “in case if due to the COVID-19 situation if the term-2 exams are not held then the result will be announced based on term-1 exams," the board had notified earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.