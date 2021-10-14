CBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet on Monday: Exams Only for Major Subjects, Duration Slashed to 90 Mins

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the datesheets for both class 10 and class 12 on Monday - October 18. This year board will conduct MCQ only exams that too for major subjects only. Exam duration has also been slashed to 90 minutes. CBSE has released list of subjects it considers major subjects and exams for only these subjects will be held.

“CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. If exams for all subjects are conducted it would be about 40-45 days minimum. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE has decided that subjects offered by CBSE will be divided into two parts - major subjects and minor subjects, s major subjects are offered by almost all affiliated schools, exams for these subjects will be conducted by fixing datesheet," said CBSE in an official notice.

If reports are to be believed then exams for skill courses would begin from November 15 while the main theory exams will begin from November 24. The picture will be clear on Monday. Students can refer to the datesheet at cbse.nic.in. These will be the term-1 exams in which 50% of the syllabus will be asked. This year, CBSE will hold two board exams.

The term 1 exams being held in November-December will be an objective type paper to be held for the duration of 90 minutes. The term 2 exams will be held in March or April and will have both objective and subjective type questions. With more objective type questions this year, teachers are afraid that students might get lesser marks as there would be no step marking.

The exams will have only a 50% syllabus. This is as per the new pattern of exams. Both terms marks and practicals will be calculated to create the final result. The exam will be held for 90 minutes duration. Exams will start from 11:30 am instead of 10:30 am keeping in view the winter season. Reading time of 20 minutes will be given to students considering the new format. Usually, the reading time is only 15 minutes.

After the conduct of term 1 exams, result in form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat category after term 1. The final results of classes 10 and 12 will be declared after the term 2 exams. Both results combined will consider the pass or compartment status. In the first term result, only individual marks will be released.

Practical or internal assessment or project work will be completed in schools before term-1 exams are over. The practical section will constitute 50% of the total marks allotted to the subject, as per the new pattern. Schools will have to upload the marks obtained in the practicals separately. CBSE had last year created an online portal for the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.