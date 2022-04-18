CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result Based on Best of Either Terms Marks, Demand Students

CBSE 10th, and 12th final results should be based on the best performance of students in either term 1 or term 2 exams, according to a section of students and academicians who are demanding relaxations for the current batch of board exam students. After having no board exams last year, CBSE has resorted to two exams this year. The CBSE term 2 exams, which will begin from April 26, will be the first subjective exams in the last two years for the current batch of board aspirants who were promoted without exams from classes 9 and 11th last year, respectively.

Now, a large section of students and academicians are claiming that having two board exams that too amid the covid-19 pandemic and year-long online studies is unfair and as a means of relaxation, the best performance of students - which could be either term 1 or term 2 should be considered for calculating the final score. So far, CBSE has maintained that the final results for board exams will be based on marks scored in term 1, term 2, and internal assessment.

Many have taken to social media sites including microblogging sites Twitter and are asking for a new assessment model. Students have also suggested giving the highest weightage to an internal assessment of as much as 50 per cent and the remaining 50 per cent should be divided among term 1 and term 2. The board is yet to share the break-up or formulae for the final results.

The demand for lowering weightage for exams started after cases of mass cheating were reported in term 1 exams. During term 1 exams, students were allotted their own schools as exam centres and many schools have allegedly helped students during exams. Now, parents, students, and academicians claim that giving weightage to term 1 exams will be unfair. Further, with most of the academic year held online students are uncomfortable with the subjective paper being the major component for results as many have lost writing practice and claim that high weightage for term 2 can also be disadvantageous.

