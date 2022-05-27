CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result: 'Either Term' or Internal Assessment - What Students Demand & What do Rules Say

As the CBSE class 10 and 12 board exams are nearly over, there are concerns over the final results. The batch of 2022 was unique as it was the first and only time that Board decided to hold two exams for students in same class. This was done as a precautionary measure as in 2021 board could not hold exams and had to promote students based on an alternative criteria. In case the pandemic would have affected exams, the board would have used the term 1 results as final, however, the conditions remained fine and CBSE has conducted both terms. Now, how will the final result be computed?

The board says that the final result for class 10 and class 12 will consist of term 1, term 2 exams, as well as the internal assessment. The exact weightage of each section is not yet clear. CBSE had said that it would inform later which section holds how much percentage in the final score. But, students and academicians have a plan. They are not only demanding that the term 1 result scores should get least and internal assessment the most weightage but also want an option of selecting best of the two terms.

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result: Why This Weightage War?

Parents and academicians had asked the board to curtail the weightage given to term 1 exams - the first-ever MCQ-based board exams - after cases of cheating had come to ligt. It was alleged that many schools shared questions ahead of time with students while many others asked students to mark their answers ‘c’ which was later converted into a, b, or d, depending upon the correct option. CBSE had not yet confirmed these allegations, however, parents and academicians demanded it would be unfair to give high weightage to term 1 exams amid such allegations.

A circular by CBSE was circulated claiming that the term 1 exams will have 30 per cent weightage, however, it turned out to be fake. The board said it is yet to decide on the final weightage.

CBSE 10th, 12th Final Result: Decoding ‘Either Term’ Demand

Not just this, students also want a formula of ‘best of either terms’ this means, a student would have the flexibility of selecting which of the two terms ( term 1 or term 2) they want to use. This draws from the rule when CBSE allows students to pick the best of five score out of six to calculate final percentage. Since this will involve complex calculations, it could be comparatively harder to implement.

This demand by students also took up when CBSE said that it will compute result for students even if they miss one of the two terms. Students who have not appeared for the term 1 exams, will still be allowed to appear for term 2 exams. These students will get their results like every other student. This will also be true if a student failed to take term 2 exams, however, there needs to be a substantial reason for not appearing for the exams. If the reasons are justified, CBSE will find a way to calculate the result for such students.

