CBSE 10th, 12th Minor Subjects Datesheet Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the minor subjects for board exams - classes 10 and 12. While the major subject exams will be beginning from November 30 for class 10, the minor subject board exams will begin from November 17. For class 12 students, the major exams will begin from December 1 while minor exams will be held from November 16. Schools will hold the minor exams, however, the question papers will be sent by the board.

This year, CBSE will hold board exams twice. These are the first term exams. Both minor and major subjects exams will be held twice. Every year over 30 lakh students appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams. Students will get 20 minutes’ time to read the question paper as the format of question papers has changed. Earlier the time used to be of 15 minutes.

Advertisement

CBSE 12th Minor Exam Datesheet

November 16: Entrepreneurship, beauty and wellness

November 17: Financial markets, medical diagnostics, textile design, typography

November 18: Marketing

November 20: Fashion studies

November 22: Yoga, Early childhood care and education, artificial intelligence

November 23: Dance (kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali), web application, horticulture

November 25: Legal studies, Sanskrit

November 26: NCC, Shorthand, Information Technology

November 27: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Odia, Malayalam, Arabic, Tibetan, Kannada, Assamese, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu, Bod, Tangkhil etc

November 29: Music, cost accounting, Shorthand Hindi, automotive, healthcare

November 30: Urdu, Sanskrit elective, Knowledge traction, Urdu, front office, insurance, geospatial technology, taxation, Carnatic music, multimedia

December 2: Food production, office procedures, design

December 3: English elective

December 4: Business administration

December 6: Applied Mathematics

December 23: Tourism, air conditioning and refrigeration, salesmanship

December 27: Painting, graphic, sculpture

December 28: Biotechnology, engineering graphics, retail, banking, electronic technology, library and information science

Advertisement

December 29: Food nutrition and dietetics

December 30: Agriculture, mass media studies

CBSE 10th Minor Subject Date Sheet

November 17: Painting

November 18: Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sheroa, Thai

November 20 Urdu, Punjab, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu,. Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu B

November 22: Sanskrit

November 23: Retailing. Security, Automative, introduction to financial markets, tourism, beauty and wellness, agriculture, food production, front office operator, banking insurance, health care, multimedia, AI, physical activity trainer

November 25: Information technology

Advertisement

November 27: NCC, Bodo, Telugu, Japene, Mizo, Kashmiri, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu

November 29: Sindi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada

December 1: Hindustani music, elements of bookkeeping

December 6: Elements of business

December 7: Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic music

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.