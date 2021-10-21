CBSE 10th, 12th Minor Subjects Datesheet Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for the minor subjects for board exams - classes 10 and 12. While the major subject exams will be beginning from November 30 for class 10, the minor subject board exams will begin from November 17. For class 12 students, the major exams will begin from December 1 while minor exams will be held from November 16. Schools will hold the minor exams, however, the question papers will be sent by the board.
This year, CBSE will hold board exams twice. These are the first term exams. Both minor and major subjects exams will be held twice. Every year over 30 lakh students appear for class 10 and class 12 board exams. Students will get 20 minutes’ time to read the question paper as the format of question papers has changed. Earlier the time used to be of 15 minutes.
CBSE 12th Minor Exam Datesheet
November 16: Entrepreneurship, beauty and wellness
November 17: Financial markets, medical diagnostics, textile design, typography
November 18: Marketing
November 20: Fashion studies
November 22: Yoga, Early childhood care and education, artificial intelligence
November 23: Dance (kathak, Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali), web application, horticulture
November 25: Legal studies, Sanskrit
November 26: NCC, Shorthand, Information Technology
November 27: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Odia, Malayalam, Arabic, Tibetan, Kannada, Assamese, French, German, Russian, Nepali, Limboo, Telugu, Bod, Tangkhil etc
November 29: Music, cost accounting, Shorthand Hindi, automotive, healthcare
November 30: Urdu, Sanskrit elective, Knowledge traction, Urdu, front office, insurance, geospatial technology, taxation, Carnatic music, multimedia
December 2: Food production, office procedures, design
December 3: English elective
December 4: Business administration
December 6: Applied Mathematics
December 23: Tourism, air conditioning and refrigeration, salesmanship
December 27: Painting, graphic, sculpture
December 28: Biotechnology, engineering graphics, retail, banking, electronic technology, library and information science
December 29: Food nutrition and dietetics
December 30: Agriculture, mass media studies
CBSE 10th Minor Subject Date Sheet
November 17: Painting
November 18: Rai, Gurung, Tamang, Sheroa, Thai
November 20 Urdu, Punjab, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu,. Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Urdu B
November 22: Sanskrit
November 23: Retailing. Security, Automative, introduction to financial markets, tourism, beauty and wellness, agriculture, food production, front office operator, banking insurance, health care, multimedia, AI, physical activity trainer
November 25: Information technology
November 27: NCC, Bodo, Telugu, Japene, Mizo, Kashmiri, Tangkhul, Bhutia, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu
November 29: Sindi, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada
December 1: Hindustani music, elements of bookkeeping
December 6: Elements of business
December 7: Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Lepcha, Carnatic music
